On Tuesday afternoon, Michigan hockey studs Adam Fantilli and Luke Hughes were named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Fantilli and Hughes have been two of the driving forces behind Michigan's success on the ice this season.

Joining Fantilli and Hughes on the first team are a trio of Golden Gophers — Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies and Brock Faber, along with Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel.

Additionally, to no surprise of any Big Ten Hockey fan, Fantilli also won the conference's Freshman of the Year Award. It's been a phenomenal season for the 18-year-old freshman.

The 6-foot-2 195-pound forward is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, and it's easy to see why.

In his freshman season with the Wolverines, Fantilli has totaled 60 points on 27 shots and 33 assists. He leads all of Division I in points, and he's been virtually unstoppable, scoring at least one point in 29 of Michigan's 32 games this season.

Other accolades given out on Tuesday afternoon include: Mackie Samoskevich, Second-Team All-Big Ten Gavin Brindley, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten T.J. Hughes, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Adam Fantilli, All-Freshman Team Seamus Casey, All-Freshman Team

Michigan will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota this Saturday to take on the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Tournament Championship for the second year in a row. The Wolverines bested the Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci last season by a score of 4-3, and interim head coach Brandon Naurato will look to lead the team to back-to-back championships again on Saturday.