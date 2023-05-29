Less than two months after taking home the Hobey Baker award as a freshman for the Michigan Wolverines, Adam Fantilli impressed on the ice again over the weekend at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships. The 18-year-old, and Nobleton, Canada native, competed for Team Canada over the weekend as he helped his team to a gold medal.

Fantilli and Team Canada defeated Finland, Latvia and Germany in the Playoffs to claim the gold medal. The Canadians scored at least four goals in all three games, and they outscored their opponents, 13-5.

Fantilli didn't light up the stat sheet like many Michigan fans grew accustomed to seeing throughout the 2022-23 season. The 18-year-old made the most of his one goal over the three-game stretch, when he deked a Latvian defender to score a ridiculous goal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZGVrZSEgVGhlIHNuaXBlISBBREFNIEZBTlRJTExJISDwn5mM PGJyPjxicj5BREFNIEZBTlRJTExJIFRSSUNPVEUsIFRJUkUgRVQgTUFSUVVF ISDwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lJ SEZXb3JsZHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJ SUhGV29ybGRzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Nb25kaWFsSUlIRj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I01vbmRpYWxJSUhGPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8zMG4weXhDT2RRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMzBuMHl4Q09kUTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIb2NrZXkgQ2FuYWRhIChASG9ja2V5Q2FuYWRhKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvY2tleUNhbmFkYS9zdGF0dXMv MTY2MjQ1MTUzMzgzNTgyNTE1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Fantilli's gold medal at the World tournament was his second goal medal of 2023. During Michigan's three-week-long break in December and January, Fantilli won a gold medal for Team Canada at the World Juniors.

Fantilli became just the second Canadian to ever win the World Juniors and the World Tournament in the same year, joining Jonathan Toews, who did it in 2006. Fantilli also became the first player to ever win both tournaments in the same year he won the Hobey Baker Award.