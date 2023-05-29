Adam Fantilli makes history with gold medals at Worlds, World Juniors
Less than two months after taking home the Hobey Baker award as a freshman for the Michigan Wolverines, Adam Fantilli impressed on the ice again over the weekend at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships. The 18-year-old, and Nobleton, Canada native, competed for Team Canada over the weekend as he helped his team to a gold medal.
Fantilli and Team Canada defeated Finland, Latvia and Germany in the Playoffs to claim the gold medal. The Canadians scored at least four goals in all three games, and they outscored their opponents, 13-5.
Fantilli didn't light up the stat sheet like many Michigan fans grew accustomed to seeing throughout the 2022-23 season. The 18-year-old made the most of his one goal over the three-game stretch, when he deked a Latvian defender to score a ridiculous goal.
Fantilli's gold medal at the World tournament was his second goal medal of 2023. During Michigan's three-week-long break in December and January, Fantilli won a gold medal for Team Canada at the World Juniors.
Fantilli became just the second Canadian to ever win the World Juniors and the World Tournament in the same year, joining Jonathan Toews, who did it in 2006. Fantilli also became the first player to ever win both tournaments in the same year he won the Hobey Baker Award.
The Anaheim Ducks are the overwhelming favorites to land Fantilli with the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The Hobey Baker winner still has yet to make a decision regarding his future at Michigan.
