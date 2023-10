Michigan was idle this week as it prepares for the final stretch of its season. The Wolverines are looking to avoid distractions with the two toughest games of the regular season approaching.

Below is the full Week 9 AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

Michigan will host Purdue on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.