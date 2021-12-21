After cancelation, Michigan salvages Tuesday with intrasquad scrimmage

When the Michigan men’s basketball team called off its game on Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within Purdue Fort Wayne’s program, the last thing on the team’s mind was a day off.

Instead, Michigan coach Juwan Howard organized an intrasquad scrimmage. The Wolverines played in a two-part scrimmage — one half of traditional basketball and another half of 10 minutes of zone defense and 10 minutes of switching screens ‘1’ through ‘5.’ Part one featured the starters versus the bench, while Howard and his staff mixed the teams for part two.

Unsurprisingly, the starters dominated part one. Led by 14 points from Hunter Dickinson and 12 from Caleb Houstan on a combined 11-for-16 shooting, the Wolverines’ starters cruised to a 39-16 win. They led by as many as 26 at one point and went on a 19-point scoring run.

Michigan’s bench struggled to shoot the ball from deep, as Kobe Bufkin, Terrance Williams II, Frankie Collins, Brandon Johns Jr., Zeb Jackson and Isaiah Barnes missed 11 of their 12 attempts from beyond the arc. As a group, the reserves shot just 6-for-26 from the field compared to the starters’ 17-for-29 mark.

From a ball movement standpoint, DeVante’ Jones paced the starters with four assists but also committed three turnovers. On the other side, only Jackson and Jaron Faulds recorded an assist during the 20-minute period. The bench also committed 10 total turnovers to the starters’ five.

With balanced teams, the second part was evenly-matched. The blue squad — Jackson, Collins, Johns, Barnes, Moussa Diabate, Eli Brooks and Will Tschetter — faced off against the maize squad — Dickinson, Bufkin, Williams, Jones, Houstan, Faulds, Jace Howard, Brandon Wade and Adrien Nunez. Aided by a 9-0 scoring run that ended with just 2:12 to play, the blue team pulled ahead to win, 46-42.

Brooks led the way for the blue team with a game-high 17 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting, while Collins added 10 points and a team-best four assists. The blue team shot 17 free throws compared to zero for the maize team. On the maize side, Dickinson (10) and Houstan (14) once again led the way in scoring. But despite Dickinson’s size advantage, maize recorded no second-chance points. Maize did rack up 14 assists compared to blue’s seven, though, as Jones led the way with five dimes and zero turnovers.

For the Wolverines, the intrasquad scrimmage offered an opportunity to get reps in a game-like situation. Though a non-conference game against Purdue Fort Wayne would’ve been a more appealing option, Michigan found a way to salvage the cancelation quickly and organize something valuable.

With a nine-day break before playing a road game at Central Florida next Thursday, every bit of competition makes a difference. And for a program that prides itself on the mantra “For Competitors Only,” Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage offered exactly that.

