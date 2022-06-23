Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: 5 most important players for Michigan

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Doug Karsch audio 00:00-:10

- Most important players 1:50-9:19 (correction #2 should be RJ Moten not J.Morant)

- Diabate & Houstan tonight 9:20-18:19

- Arch Manning & Dante Moore 18:20-31:00

---

