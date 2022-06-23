Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: 5 most important players for Michigan
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Doug Karsch audio 00:00-:10
- Most important players 1:50-9:19 (correction #2 should be RJ Moten not J.Morant)
- Diabate & Houstan tonight 9:20-18:19
- Arch Manning & Dante Moore 18:20-31:00
