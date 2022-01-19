Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Andrew Rappleyea's coach joins the show

TMBR's Dennis Fithian sits down with the assistant coach of 2023 Michigan tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Other topics discussed:

- Scott Prince Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea's coach at Milton Academy in Massachusetts 00:00-12:50

- Michigan beats Maryland 13:00-21:40

- Dr. Anderson settlement 22:00-31:30

- Jim Harbaugh 31:31-41:52

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!