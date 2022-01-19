Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Andrew Rappleyea's coach joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian sits down with the assistant coach of 2023 Michigan tight end Andrew Rappleyea.
Other topics discussed:
- Scott Prince Michigan commit Andrew Rappleyea's coach at Milton Academy in Massachusetts 00:00-12:50
- Michigan beats Maryland 13:00-21:40
- Dr. Anderson settlement 22:00-31:30
- Jim Harbaugh 31:31-41:52
