Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Baseball talk with Brandon Justice

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Erik Backich on regional 00:00-:20

- Justice on Trammell & Parrish camp :21-5:30

- Michigan getting to regional 6:31-10:00

- How much offense can UM produce 10:01-13:30

- Michigan baseball chances 13:31-18:12

- Prediction 18:13-22:00

- Ryan Kelley joins show 22:01-26:40

- Michigan high school baseball 26:41-30:00

- Michigan baseball 30:01-38:37

- Trammell & Parrish camp & '84 Tigers 38:38-46:00

