Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: College Football preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Dead air 00:00-:07

- Heat 00:08-1:00

- Emoni Bates 3:25-7:50

- CFB preview 7:51-11:30

- Top five RB's 11:31-18:25

- Joel Klatt's top nine teams 18:28-22:22

- Marcus Freeman jab at OSU 22:24-27:00

- Week zero & week one games 27:01-34:30

- Heisman odds 34:31-35:42

- QB's on the rise 35:43-39:12

- Erik Bakich 39:13-44:24

---

