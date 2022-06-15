Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: College Football preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Dead air 00:00-:07
- Heat 00:08-1:00
- Emoni Bates 3:25-7:50
- CFB preview 7:51-11:30
- Top five RB's 11:31-18:25
- Joel Klatt's top nine teams 18:28-22:22
- Marcus Freeman jab at OSU 22:24-27:00
- Week zero & week one games 27:01-34:30
- Heisman odds 34:31-35:42
- QB's on the rise 35:43-39:12
- Erik Bakich 39:13-44:24
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!