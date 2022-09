M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Harbaugh loves both QB's 00:00-:15

- Labor Day :16-2:11

- QB's 3:01-21:23

- Telestrator 21:24-50:50

- Big Ten East week one 52:20-58:02

- Other Michigan opener thoughts 58:03-108:45