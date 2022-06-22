Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Doug Karsch joins the show
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Michigan Spring Game highlight 00:00-:20
- Karsch on baseball 2:20-3:20
- Optimism for season 3:21-5:41
- Players on defense that could step up 5:42-9:44
- Changing the B1G divisions 9:45-12:12
- Taking over football PBP 12:13-14:45
- Advice on job 14:46-16:25
- Memories from sideline reporting 16:26-20:23
- Feedback 20:24-33:00
---
