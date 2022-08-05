Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Fall camp talk with Trevor McCue
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jake Butt 00:00-:60
- Michigan football excitement :61-2:55
- Fall roster thoughts 2:56-13:45
- Jake Butt 13:46-27:55
- Picks to click 27:56-49:00
---
