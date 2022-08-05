Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Fall camp talk with Trevor McCue

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jake Butt 00:00-:60

- Michigan football excitement :61-2:55

- Fall roster thoughts 2:56-13:45

- Jake Butt 13:46-27:55

- Picks to click 27:56-49:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram