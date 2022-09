M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

1. Open 00:00-2:11

2. QB plan 2:12-14:45

3. Telestrator on goal line D & what to look for from Col State. 14:46-23:50

4. UM-CSU what to look for 23:51-31:55