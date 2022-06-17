Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Football talk with Trevor McCue
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
- Jordan Poole highlight 00:00-:15
- Excitement for start of season :15-4:00
- Poole wins a ring 4:25-8:29
- Michigan repeating 8:30-13:00
- Michigan's defense 13:01-18:30
- Michigan's offense 18:31-26:20
- Concerns 26:21-33:00
- Weekend in sports 33:01-33:55
---
