Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan football recruiting talk
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Amir Herring 00:00-:20
- Dante Moore video reaction :00-11:42
- Feedback on Moore 11:43-27:33
- Amir Herring 27:34-29:30
- Collins Acheampong 29:31-40:50
- Enow Etta 40:51-47:45
- NIL, running the ball & Dante Moore 47:46-100:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram