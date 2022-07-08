Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan football recruiting talk

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Amir Herring 00:00-:20

- Dante Moore video reaction :00-11:42

- Feedback on Moore 11:43-27:33

- Amir Herring 27:34-29:30

- Collins Acheampong 29:31-40:50

- Enow Etta 40:51-47:45

- NIL, running the ball & Dante Moore 47:46-100:00

---

