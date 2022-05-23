Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's QB room, Dante Moore's visit
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Bruce Feldman on Saban/Fisher 00:00-:30
- Open :31-3:00
- Dante Moore 3:01-8:20
- Andrel Anthony 10:25-16:00
- UM QB room for future 16:15-35:40
- Trevor Keegan's Lambo 35:43-37:53
- McNamara vs McCarthy 37:54-53:00
- Top 10 TV series of all time 53:04-60:00
---
