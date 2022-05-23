Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's QB room, Dante Moore's visit

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Bruce Feldman on Saban/Fisher 00:00-:30

- Open :31-3:00

- Dante Moore 3:01-8:20

- Andrel Anthony 10:25-16:00

- UM QB room for future 16:15-35:40

- Trevor Keegan's Lambo 35:43-37:53

- McNamara vs McCarthy 37:54-53:00

- Top 10 TV series of all time 53:04-60:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!