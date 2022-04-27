Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: NFL Draft talk with Matt Dery

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Matt Dery from Locked on Lions pod joins show

- Mel Kiper open 00:00-1:00

- Lions at pick two 1:20-6:44

- Picks at 32 & 34 7:00-14:00

- Emoni to Michigan 14:01-17:00

- Caleb Houstan 17:01-18:45

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!