Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: NFL Draft talk with Matt Dery
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
Matt Dery from Locked on Lions pod joins show
- Mel Kiper open 00:00-1:00
- Lions at pick two 1:20-6:44
- Picks at 32 & 34 7:00-14:00
- Emoni to Michigan 14:01-17:00
- Caleb Houstan 17:01-18:45
---
