Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: NIL talk with Jared Wangler
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jared Wangler joins the show
- Michigan Villanova 00:00-6:30
- Michigan hockey 6:31-9:00
- Michigan women's basketball 9:01-10:45
- Michigan NFT's 12:30-16:50
- Dickinson, Houstan & Diabate coming back 16:51-20:33
- Michigan & NIL 20:34-25:20
- Dickinson & NIL 25:21-30:24
- Transfer portal basketball 30:25-31:53
- Spring Game 31:54-33:49
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!