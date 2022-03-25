Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: NIL talk with Jared Wangler

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jared Wangler joins the show

- Michigan Villanova 00:00-6:30

- Michigan hockey 6:31-9:00

- Michigan women's basketball 9:01-10:45

- Michigan NFT's 12:30-16:50

- Dickinson, Houstan & Diabate coming back 16:51-20:33

- Michigan & NIL 20:34-25:20

- Dickinson & NIL 25:21-30:24

- Transfer portal basketball 30:25-31:53

- Spring Game 31:54-33:49

---

