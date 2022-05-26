Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Ranking Big Ten offensive systems

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Rick Neuheisel on portal 00:00-:30

- On transfer portal:31-3:00

- B1G offensive systems 4:45-13:00

- UM winning a natty in ten years 13:01-15:06

- Feedback 15:07-19:33

- B1G offenses 19:34-28:00

- OSU's Spring Game video 28:01-60:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram