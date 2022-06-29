Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting meltdown

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Raylen Wilson decommits 00:00-1:40

- Panic button 1:41-13:00

- Do it the right way 13:01-20:30

- Feedback on NIL 20:31-39:37

- Recap of last night 39:38-54:42

- All-B1G or All-American Michigan players 54:43-60:01

---

