Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting reset with Zach Libby
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Rivals 250 00:00-2:15
- CJ Carr 4:00-11:15
- Other '24's Davis & Sayin ect 11:16-19:12
- Dante Moore 19:13-32:53
- Ferris State 32:54-37:50
- Michigan baseball 37:51-39:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram