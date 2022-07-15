Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Davis Moseley

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Santa Ono sound 00:00-:10

- Michigan football biggest question: 11-26:42

- Michigan basketball biggest question 26:43-36:14

- Isaiah Collier '23 basketball target 36:15-41:30

- Marvel Allen '23 basketball target 41:31-43:35

- Elmarko Jackson & Papa Kante '23 basketball targets 43:36-47:34

- Christian Anderson '24 commitment 47:35-52:10

- Others to watch 52:11-55:00

---

