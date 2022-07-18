Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Zach Libby
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh raps 00:00-:35
- Libby on recent commitments :36-2:00
- Michigan team rankings 2:01-3:58
- Aymeric Koumba 3:49-25:26
- Manuel Beigel 25:27-39:24
- Justin Okoronkwo 39:25-43:41
- Jaydn Davis 43:42-51:00
---
