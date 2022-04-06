Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Red Berenson joins the program
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Former Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson joins the program
- Audio from UM goalie Eric Portillo 00:00-00:30
- Michigan's lofty expectations this year: 31-2:30
- Eric Portillo 2:31-3:40
- How do you handle a team with so much talent 3:41-5:49
- Keys for UM 5:50-7:00
- Style of the two teams 7:01-7:55
- His Michigan memories 7:56-8:53
- Being at Red Wings opener with all the captains 8:54-9:52
- The Michigan Man Berenson story on BTN 9:53-12:42
- What will team do over the next 24 hours 12:45-14:30
- What's it like watching Michigan 14:32-16:20
---
