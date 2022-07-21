Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Regents meeting musings

MBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Kirby Smart & Shannon Sharpe 00:00-5:00

- Texas Tech NIL 5:01-12:07

- Regents meeting 12:08-19:10

- Aymeric Koumba 19:11-25:40

- Enow Etta 25:41--30:00

- Collins Acheampong 30:01-37:13

- Keeping everyone on offense happy 37:14-44:50

- Recruiting to stop OSU 44:51-47:43

- More thoughts on UM offense 47:44-57:00

