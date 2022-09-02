Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Season-opener eve
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh audio 00:00-:15
- Long offseason :16-4:22
- Penn State vs Purdue 4:23-6:00
- Exciting weekend 6:01-9:18
- Boilers not being able to run clock out 9:19-23:22
- Michigan's defense and offense 23:23-29:26
- QB battle 29:2733:55
- Will UM have a bland offense tomorrow? 34:48-52:06
- What to look for 52:07-107:46