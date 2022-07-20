Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: U-M football Q&A with Brandon Justice
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Tim Anderson jr audio 00:00-:2:00
- How UM is doing with NIL 2:01-6:07
- How many points will UM score vs MSU 6:08-10:51
- Nyckoles Harbor 10:52-17:35Cade McNamara to Indy 17:36-32:15
- MLB All-Star game 32:16-43:30
- Michigan Oline recruiting 43:31-47:49
- ND & B1G 47:50-50:48
- Odds & ends 55:13-102:48
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram