Aidan Hutchinson wins Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award

Aidan Hutchinson continues to make his mark on Michigan's record books, this time adding another award to his growing list of accolades. Hutchinson was announced as the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award winner on Friday morning. The Silver Football, which dates back to 1924, is annually awarded to the best player in the Big Ten as voted on by Big Ten head coaches.

Hutchinson becomes the 18th player in program history to win the award and the first since Denard Robinson in 2010. Huthchinson's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, won the award in 1986. Michigan is the second most-award school in the award's history, with its 18 winners trailing only Ohio State's 22.

Hutchinson now owns Michigan's single-season sack record with 14.0, which is third in college football this season. He is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive player, and he is tied for third in total quarterback pressures this season with 73. Hutchinson was previously named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches and media), and won the Lombardi Trophy for best lineman in the country, and was named a Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-American.

His performance on the biggest stages has not gone unnoticed. Hutchinson recorded 15 total pressures against Ohio State, the most since Pro Football Focus started recording that statistic in 2014. He then recorded five pressures against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Hutchinson is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented tomorrow night.

