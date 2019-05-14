AJ Henning sees Michigan again; schedules official visit
Rivals250 athlete AJ Henning has already taken two unofficial visits to Michigan this spring, and has now scheduled another trip to Ann Arbor. Henning’s most recent visit took place this past Satur...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news