Arguably, no coach has been praised more for their work leading up to big games than Nick Saban. With Alabama set to face Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Saban went to another level in his game prep, hiring former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow to join the staff and “expected to begin work immediately”.

Helow was a member of the Michigan coaching staff in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He came via Maryland and Colorado State. Helow started his career in 2012 as an intern for the Alabama football program, working for Nick Saban and former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.

Helow's role as of now has not been announced yet, but surely Saban will want to tap into what Helow knows about the Michigan defense right away. Current Alabama linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State but is still with the program. That may be Helow's future role with the team.

For now, the timing is at least interesting as Alabama and Michigan prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on New Year's Day.



