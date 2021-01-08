 All-American 2021 Signee No Longer Enrolling Early At Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 12:16:52 -0600') }} football Edit

All-American 2021 Signee No Longer Enrolling Early At Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 15 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 15 recruiting class nationally this cycle. ()
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a key 2021 Michigan signee that will no longer be enrolling early.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}