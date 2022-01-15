All-American Jake Moody announces return for 2022

Moody was short and sweet with his announcement, simply posting a photo with the words 'Those Who Stay.'

Michigan kicker Jake Moody announced his decision to use his fifth year of eligibility and return as the Wolverines kicker in 2022, he announced via Instagram.

A consensus All-American will return to Ann Arbor next season.

The senior kicker was unequivocally college football's best kicker, as evidenced by his consensus All-American honors

Moody has appeared in each season he's been at Michigan splitting time as U-M's kicker with Quinn Nordin, who graduated in 2020 and spent 2021 on IR with the Patriots.

In four seasons, the Northville, Mich. native Moody has appeared as Michigan's kickoff specialist in 44 games with 25 as the field goal kicker.

After being a household name in Ann Arbor for his consistent leg throughout his career, his right foot become a nationally renowned weapon for the 12-1 Wolverines in 2021.

What makes a kicker a consensus All-American? Going 23-for-25 with a season-long kick of 52 yards, 65 kickoffs without one going out of bounds, and 56 extra points without a miss will do it.

The impact of Moody's return is invaluable and unquestionably relevant to Michigan's season success.

Outside of Moody, Michigan returns tight ends Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker after losing eight combined starters on offense and defense to the NFL Draft.

Moody will look to defend his All-American honors in 2022.