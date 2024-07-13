EDGE/DE: AIDAN HUTCHINSON & CHASE WINOVICH

This is going to be tough, but we start with possibly the easiest answer, Aidan Hutchinson. Hutch might be the best player period of the Harbaugh era. We were robbed of a junior season, but his 2021 senior season made him a Michigan legend. A Michigan record 14 sacks, including 3 in the win over Ohio State. Hutch was a consensus All-American, B1G Defensive Player of the Year, All-B1G, and winner of the Lombardi, Hendricks, and Lott Trophies, and finished second in Heisman voting. The two-time captain led the resurgence of Michigan Football. Before Hutch, there was Wino. Chase Winovich was an LB turned TE turned LB turned All-American. From 2016-2018 Winovich led the edge rush, with 43 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and recovered five. A two-time All-B1G selection, Winovich was voted team MVP for the 2018 season, when he led the Revenge Tour. HONORABLE MENTION: KWITY PAYE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: MO HURST, KRIS JENKINS, & MASON GRAHAM

Another year, and Kenneth Grant is likely on this list, but I can't imagine not having these three. Mo Hurst was kept as a depth piece for far too long, but once he was given his chance to shine, no one was brighter. Despite not starting until his senior season Hurst had 33.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in his career. He was the star defender of the 2017 defense, a consensus All-B1G First-Team and All-American. For those who like Pro Football Focus, Hurst's 2017 season is the highest grade PFF has ever given to a defensive tackle. Kris Jenkins was a player whose impact never truly showed up in the stat sheets. As a recruit, he was called a tweener and had to work to carve out his own role. Jenkins was a force on the defensive line, consistently eating up double teams and making it easier for other players to get sacks. A team captain, a two-time All-B1G selection, and an All-American in 2023, Jenkins came back in 2023 and helped lead Michigan to a National Championship. There aren't a lot of sophomores on these lists, but Mason Graham wasn't getting left off. Playing alongside Jenkins the last two seasons, Graham has developed into the best defensive tackle in college football. Harbaugh named Graham a starter at the beginning of his freshman year, and never looked back. Graham has 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks already in his career. He was All-B1G and All-American last season, along with winning the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP. The scary part with Graham is there is more to come. HONORABLE MENTION: MAZI SMITH



LINEBACKER: DEVIN BUSH, MICHAEL BARRETT, & JUNIOR COLSON

Anyone who follows my work knows I am the biggest Michael Barrett fan. No one represents Michigan Man or the Harbaugh Era quite like Barrett. So, call it a cop-out, but I'm putting three here. Everything he overcame, he never quit, he never transferred. An All-B1G selection and team captain, no one will ever wear the uniform in more games, no has ever won more games at Michigan. You have to include Barrett. I think people forget how good Devin Bush was. One of the best all-around linebackers in modern college football. Bush had 179 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 14 pass deflections in just two seasons. He was All-B1G twice, a consensus All-American in 2018, won the Nakurski, the B1G Defensive Player of the Year, and was voted a team captain as a junior. No one had more tackles in the Harbaugh era than Junior Colson. 257 tackles over three seasons, leading tackler the last two years. Colson made an impact right away as a freshman and ended up starting in 36 of his 43 games. A two-time All-B1G selection and Lott Trophy winner, Colson was this great playing through a foot injury in most of 2022 and broken hands for most of 2023. HONORABLE MENTION: JOSH ROSS

CORNERBACK: LAVERT HILL, MIKE SAINRISTIL, & WILL JOHNSON

Lavert Hill stepping out of bounds to flex on MSU after an interception is hilarious, but he was truly an elite corner for Michigan. One of only five players with multiple pick-sixes, Hill was an All-B1G selection three times and earned AP All-American honors in 2018. His 29 pass breakups are good for 6th all-time at Michigan. There was zero chance this list would not include Mike Sainristil. Everyone knows the story of the WR converted to CB, but sometimes, it's still hard to believe. Sainristil also had multiple pick-sixes, two in 2023 and nearly a third in the National Championship game. His six interceptions in 2023 led the team. He was a two-time All-B1G, an All-American, and twice voted a captain. Sainristil made big plays in each of Michigan's wins over Ohio State in the last three seasons and, like Barrett, embodies the Harbaugh era. Will Johnson joins Graham as another sophomore on the list. 16 starts in 25 games, Johnson is arguably the best corner in college football currently. A freshman All-American, Johnson had a career-high 8 tackles against OSU in 2022 and had two interceptions in the Big Ten Championship game. Last season, Johnson received All-B1G and All-American honors and was named the defensive MVP of the National Championship game. In just two seasons, he is 4 interceptions away from 7th all-time in Michigan history. HONORABLE MENTION: JOURDAN LEWIS

SAFETY: JABRILL PEPPERS & ROD MOORE