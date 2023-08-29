Roster cut day for the National Football League is one of the most uncertain times for players as their future resides in the hands of front office decision-makers. As teams have to pair down their squad to the standard 53-man roster, Michigan had several players make and miss the cut this season. Speculation will swirl around who may be placed on a practice squad, but considering how well Michigan has done putting players into the league, lets take a look at which Wolverines made and missed an NFL team's 53-man roster prior to Week 1.

Who missed the cut

TEs Sean Mckeon (left) and Zach Gentry (right) (Brandon Brown)

Michigan has found a way to put a high volume of talent into the NFL. Oftentimes when that is the case players who did not rack up huge numbers still found themselves drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. Here is a list of players that did not make the first 53-man roster but still have a chance of being signed to a practice squad or a roster.

Offensive Players: TE Sean McKeon - Dallas Cowboys, TE Zach Gentry - Pittsburgh Steelers, TE Nick Eubanks - Indianapolis Colts OT Jalen Mayfield - Atlanta Falcons, OT Ryan Hayes - Miami Dolphins Defensive Players: DT Mo Hurst - Cleveland Browns, DT Donovan Jeter - New York Giants / Chicago Bears, DL Carlo Kemp - Los Angeles Chargers, - Jacksonville Jaguars. EDGE Chase Winovich - Houston Texans. CB Lavert Hill - Pittsburgh Steelers, CB Vincent Gray - Los Angeles Rams, CB Gemon Green - New York Giants, S Brad Hawkins Jr. - New England Patriots,

EDGE Luiji Vilain (Wake Forest athletics)

Here are some players from recent memory that transferred away from the Wolverines who ended up on the NFL cut list.

Offensive Transfers: WR Oliver Martin (transferred from Michigan to Iowa to Nebraska)TE Devin Asiasi (transferred from Michigan to UCLA) - Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive Transfers: EDGE Luiji Vilain (transferred from Michigan to Wake Forest) - Minnesota Vikings, LB Ben VanSumeren (transferred from Michigan to Michigan State) - Philadelphia Eagles, DT Michael Dwumfour (transferred from Michigan to Rutgers) - Tennessee Titans.

Who made the cut

S Jabrill Peppers (TheWolverine)

Michigan has talent all over the field (especially the line of scrimmage) and this list absolutely shows that. From offensive line, to EDGE rushers, to defensive backs, and beyond Michigan has 36 players that made an NFL roster to start this season, which is one more than this time last season. That includes the obvious loss of Tom Brady who is not on an NFL team for the first time in over 20 years. That number is anticipated to grow as other teams exchange players from free agency or as injuries occur.

Offensive Players: C Cesar Ruiz - New Orleans Saints, C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Seattle Seahawks, C Mason Cole - Pittsburgh Steelers, OG Ben Bredeson - New York Giants, OG Graham Glasgow - Detroit Lions, OG Michael Onwenu - New England Patriots, OT Jon Runyan Jr. - Green Bay Packers. WR Nico Collins - Houston Texans, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - Cleveland Browns, WR Ronnie Bell - San Francisco 49ers, RB Chris Evans - Cincinnati Bengals, TE Luke Schoonmaker - Dallas Cowboys. Special Teams: LS Cameron Cheeseman - Washington Commanders, K Jake Moody - San Francisco 49ers, P Brad Robbins - Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive Players: S Jabrill Peppers - New York Giants, S/CB Daxton Hill - Cincinnati Bengals, CB Jourdan Lewis - Dallas Cowboys, CB David Long - Los Angeles Rams, CB Ambry Thomas - San Francisco 49ers, CB DJ Turner - Cincinnati Bengals. ILB Devin Bush - Seattle Seahawks, ILB Josh Ross - Baltimore Ravens, ILB Cam McGrone - Indianapolis Colts, LB Khaleke Hudson - Washington Commanders. EDGE Frank Clark - Denver Broncos, EDGE Mike Danna - Kansas City Chiefs, EDGE Rashan Gary - Green Bay Packers, EDGE David Ojabo - Baltimore Ravens, EDGE Kwity Paye - Indianapolis Colts, EDGE Josh Uche - New England Patriots, EDGE Mike Morris - Seattle Seahawks, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions. DT Mazi Smith - Dallas Cowboys, DT Bryan Mone - Seattle Seahawks, DT Christopher Hinton - Los Angeles Chargers.