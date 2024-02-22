In part of the University of Michigan's partnership with Altius Sports, the group would provide the university with an in-house Executive General Manager position to help expand the NIL operations inside the athletic department.

More details are now available as to what the job entails.

According to Altius Sports' official job listing for the position, the purpose of the job is the following:

The University Executive General Manager (the “EGM”) will launch and oversee all NIL strategy and implementation at the designated university (see below), including providing centralized strategy, decision-making, and execution support for critical athlete-centric issues. This position will be responsible for advancing all athlete NIL efforts for the designated university and for ensuring that all university athletes, administrators, coaches, staff, recruits, partners, and external stakeholders have the tools and resources necessary to navigate the present and future business models of collegiate athletics.

While the EGM is an in-house position for the athletic department, the person who takes the job will report directly to Altius' president.

Job responsibilities are as follows:

- Lead designated university’s NIL program through development of a sustainable infrastructure that supports and maximizes the success of the designated university’s athletes in alignment with institutional values and priorities. Collaborate and coordinate with designated university’s athletics director on all strategies and communication related to engagement with athletics department stakeholders, including but not limited to, administration, coaches, compliance, fundraising entities, and MMR partners.

- Provide guidance on designated university’s corporate partner NIL strategy and collaborate with MMR partner to identify opportunities, parameters, and procedures for maximizing and diversifying athlete commercial opportunities. Provide ongoing guidance for coaches, support staff, and administration at designated university to strategically maximize individual and departmental roles, awareness, and engagement in furtherance of supporting designated university’s athletes. Conduct ongoing reviews of commercial opportunities, budget allocation, staffing, and organizational structure to ensure designated university is positioned for sustained competitive success.

- Oversee all athlete NIL activities at designated university and work directly with MMR partner to ensure needs are met to effectively set up sponsorship activations.

- Develop and maintain business opportunities for the local and regional marketplace with various stakeholders (e.g., foundation members, alumni networks, chamber of commerce, local community, and third-party constituents).

- Engage and collaborate with all external revenue partners, including but not limited to, local businesses, sponsors, donors, and foundation staff members.

- Maintain a comprehensive understanding of how brands are engaging with collegiate athletes, including knowledge of deal type, scope, trends, and market value. Coordinate consistent meetings of designated university stakeholders, including but not limited to administration, compliance, development, external relations, and athlete development. Create and implement efficient and effective communication strategies to keep key university personnel and stakeholders abreast of the latest industry trends and developments. Facilitate regular communication with athletes and brands as part of management and coordination of planned NIL activities.

- Create case studies of highly successful NIL activations for reference internally and externally. Oversee the sale cycle process in collaboration with MMR partner and its engaged corporate partners and prospects through research, cold-calling, appointments, networking, and other final sales processes.

- Participate strategically and collaboratively with the university to engage donors and prospective donors on how to support the current and future of athletics.

- Assist in planning and hosting external events and collaborate with university and athletics partners by creating unique revenue-generation opportunities as needed.

- Stay updated on the latest collegiate athletics trends and best practices, including legislative advancements, NCAA compliance regulations, and commercial landscape evolutions. Support virtual and in-person recruiting efforts as permitted by NCAA legislation. Regularly participate in Altius meetings and discussions regarding evolving trends and best practices.

- Adapt role to maximize opportunities as the collegiate athletics landscape continues to evolve.

- Provide regular reports to the Altius President, ASP College and other Altius executives.

- Maintain highest level of confidentiality, both within the organization and with applicable university and external entities.