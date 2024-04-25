Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Amir Herring enters the Transfer Portal after one year in Ann Arbor

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

After one year with the Michigan football program, sophomore offensive lineman Amir Herring has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed.

Herring, a West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, arrived in Ann Arbor ready to be developed into the next great Michigan offensive lineman. At 6-foot-3, 281 pounds, Herring was a bit undersized for an offensive lineman, and it clearly was going to take multiple years before he would be a factor.

He was a four-star recruit, ranked 242nd in the class of 2023 and 15th at his position in the class.

Herring played in just one game as a Wolverine. He saw snaps at right guard during Michigan's 52-7 win over Indiana in October.

He will now look for a new college home with four years of eligibility remaining.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement