Amir Herring enters the Transfer Portal after one year in Ann Arbor
After one year with the Michigan football program, sophomore offensive lineman Amir Herring has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed.
Herring, a West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, arrived in Ann Arbor ready to be developed into the next great Michigan offensive lineman. At 6-foot-3, 281 pounds, Herring was a bit undersized for an offensive lineman, and it clearly was going to take multiple years before he would be a factor.
He was a four-star recruit, ranked 242nd in the class of 2023 and 15th at his position in the class.
Herring played in just one game as a Wolverine. He saw snaps at right guard during Michigan's 52-7 win over Indiana in October.
He will now look for a new college home with four years of eligibility remaining.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram