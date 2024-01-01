No. 1 ranked Michigan football (13-0) is in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year, and the day to take the field against No. 4 Alabama (12-1) has finally arrived. After a blowout loss at the hands of Georgia in 2021 in the program's first CFP appearance under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and a disappointing defeat last season to TCU, the Wolverines will look to inflict some damage and move past the semifinals and put itself in position to win a national championship for the first time since 1997. However, in order to do that, the Wolverines will have to put together a great performance against the Crimson Tide, which will be no small task. Let's take a look at how the teams match up and make a prediction for this one.

Game details

Game: Monday, Jan. 1. 5 p.m. EST kickoff on ESPN Spread: MICH -1.5 (as of the morning of 1/1) Total: 44.5

Meet 2023-24 Alabama

Head coach: Nick Saban, 17th year with Alabama, 206-28 record. 28th year overall with a 297-70-1 record. What to know: After a Week 2 nonconference home loss to Texas, many wondered if Alabama would recover and get to the point of putting itself in position to make the College Football Playoff. Even after running the table since that point and beating formerly No. 1 ranked Georgia for the SEC title, the Crimson Tide being selected as one of the final four teams was in doubt until it became official on selection day when the CFP committee left out a 13-0 Florida State team. Alabama, a team with a high level talent on both sides of the ball, has come together and improved throughout the course of the season and seem to be a much different team than what it was early on, although it had to overcome some close calls against a few inferior SEC opponents. Historically, when the Crimson Tide get to the CFP—as has been the case seven times since the current system was introduced in 2014, Saban's teams often get to the title game, doing just that in six of the seven opportunities the program has seen, while winning three titles in that span. With that being the case, the Wolverines will be expecting a well-prepared and well-organized Crimson Tide team with the time between games, and Michigan will have to match that to win this one.

Alabama offense

At this point, it's no secret that Alabama's offense centers around the playmaking ability of its quarterback, Jalen Milroe. After really struggling in that loss to the Longhorns, Milroe has turned things around and has been dynamic with both his arm and his legs, while making key plays in critical moments in some tight games, to allow the Crimson Tide to be where they are now. As a passer, Milroe really likes to keep his eyes down field, has plus arm strength and is capable of delivering the "home run" ball at any point in time. Jermaine Burton has been Alabama's most explosive playmaker at receiver this season with 777 receiving yards, with an average of 22.2 yards per catch and eight touchdowns. Isaiah Bond, the Tide's top pass catcher in terms of overall receptions, is another key target for Milroe as he has racked up 621 receiving yards and four scores. Tight end Amari Niblack has also been a threat through the air with 19 catches and three touchdowns. Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter surely will come with a plan to try to guard against the explosive passing plays Alabama is capable of connecting on, and there will be some fun matchups between Will Johnson, Josh Wallace, Rod Moore and the rest of the Wolverines' secondary against Alabama's weapons. Statistically, this will be the best pass defense the Crimson Tide has faced all season as the Wolverines rank fourth in the nation in pass efficiency defense. The Wolverines just faced the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka when playing OSU, and this will provide a similar challenge for Michigan's back end. The final element of Alabama's passing game—which is a bit of an achilles heel, is the amount of sacks Milroe has taken this season. The sophomore has been put on his back 38 times through 13 games as the team has allowed 43 sacks as a team—which ranks toward the bottom of college football. While Milroe's decision making as a QB has improved, he does have the tendency to hold the ball for too long when he is in the pocket before he makes a decision to either release the ball or take off and run. Aside from Ole Miss, this Michigan pass rush, in terms of sack numbers, will be the best Alabama has seen this season (Texas and UM are tied for total team sacks with 32 apiece). In Alabama's games against Ole Miss and the Longhorns, Milroe was sacked nine times. If Michigan can force the Crimson Tide offense into obvious passing situations on second and third down, that will be the key to getting after the quarterback and keeping that offense behind the sticks. Alabama's rushing offense as a whole has been solid, ranking 46th in the nation at 172.7 yards per game and 4.33 yards per carry. Aside from Milroe's ability to use his legs, running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams have provided a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield. McClellan has gone for 803 yards on the ground to go along with six touchdowns, as Williams has carried the ball for 561 yards and five scores. Milroe has 140 attempts and 468 yards with 12 touchdowns, but in college football, sacks are counted against your overall rushing total for QBs, so those numbers don't even tell the story of how effective Milroe is as a runner. Right tackle JC Latham is an AP All-American and First-Team all-conference player, while interior lineman Tyler Booker won All-SEC Second Team honors. The matchups between Lathum and Michigan's edge rushers, and Booker against the elite interior line play of Michigan with Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant and company will be intriguing.

Alabama defense

While the Alabama offense is certainly no slouch, the true backbone of the team is the defense, as that's the unit that has stepped up and carried the team even at times when the offense has struggled. Statistically, the defense ranks 16th overall in total yards allowed, and rank 17th in pass efficiency defense and are 31st against the run. From a talent perspective alone, it's not hard to figure out why they give opposing offenses such a challenge, with three AP First-Team All-Americans on defense in cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, along with linebacker Dallas Turner. On top of that, safety Caleb Downs is a First-Team All SEC player, along with defensive lineman Justin Eboige. Linebacker Chris Braswell earned a Second-Team all-conference selection. Turner and Braswell create a ton of havoc with their speed and ability to get to opposing quarterbacks off the edge, as they have recorded eight and nine sacks, respectively. Whether Michigan will be able to hold up at the tackle positions—particularly right tackle, with Trente Jones now in the rotation as Karsen Barnhart has slid over to right guard for the injured All-American Zak Zinter, will be interesting to watch. If protection in the pocket starts to become a problem, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Harbaugh will need to address that by keeping a tight end in to help chip or other measures to give McCarthy time to throw. While there is no true weakness for this Alabama defense, it has shown some vulnerbaility against the run, especially in the Auburn game, where the Eagles ran for nearly 250 yards in the near upset. Auburn's two running backs had big games, but it was also QB Payton Thorne's ability to use his legs and keep the Crimson Tide's defense honest in all elements of the Tigers' rushing attack. With a healthy J.J. McCarthy going against this defense, the Wolverines can't leave any stone unturned, and therefore would not be shocked to see McCarthy involved in some zone read plays, maybe even more than what the Wolverines have done all season in that aspect. That would allow the Wolverines to attack in between the tackles while keeping Bama's edge guys honest if they know they can't collapse to the middle every time. In the passing game, this will be one where McCarthy will surely have to make some key throws at points in this game. The aforementioned players in the secondary are very good, so Michigan's offensive line will have to give McCarthy time, along with trying to create some favorable matchups and keep Alabama guessing with pre-snap motions and routes that attack the teeth of the defense. With Alabama's style of play, they are very good at covering the short game, setting the edge and using their own speed to not allow teams to attack the perimeter. However, if the Wolverines can throw some different things at them and utilize a fair amount of 12 personnel with AJ Barner and Colston Loveland involved, along with MCarthy making some off schedule plays, that will be the key to being able to move it against this defense.

Alabama special teams

Each team will feel comfortable knowing they have a reliable field goal kicker in a game that could very well come down to the leg of either Michigan's James Turner or Alabama's Will Reichard. After not seeing a ton of action through the Wolverines first 11 games, Turner has stepped up in the biggest moments of the year in the Wolverines' past two games against Ohio State and Iowa, drilling 7-of-7 FGs, including a long of 50 against the Buckeyes under immense pressure. Turner is now 16-of-18 in field goal attempts this season and 58-for-59 on PATs. Reichard, a Third-Team AP All-American selection for specialists, has also been solid, going 20-of-23 this season with a long of 51, including 53-of-53 on PATs.

