Week 1 of college football is finally here, with Michigan opening its season at the Big House on Saturday against the East Carolina Pirates at noon EST. The Wolverines are coming off a season in which they claimed their second straight Big Ten title before eventually falling to TCU in the College Football Playoff. In 2023, Michigan returns a slew of talent on both sides of the ball and come into the season as the favorite to win the conference again, while being expected to compete for a national title. The Pirates, meanwhile, are riding a wave of partial momentum after closing out the 2022 season with a 53-29 Birmingham Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina, capping off a respectable 8-5 campaign. Let's break down the Pirates, how they match up against the Wolverines and predict what will happen in the opener.

Game details

Game: Sat., Sept. 2, 12 p.m. EST on Peacock. Spread: MICH -36 (as of 9/1) Total: 51.5

Meet 2023 East Carolina football

Head coach: Mike Houston, 5th year, 22-24 overall record 2022 record: 8-5, 4-4 AAC What to know: East Carolina is coming off its best season since 2014, but the 2022 version of the Pirates had depth and experience at several key positions. That won't be the case for the 2023 Pirates as they will be forced to fill holes on both sides of the ball from players departing. However, there is still potential, promise and some positive buzz surrounding the program and its outlook for 2023. The question for this game will be if they have enough firepower to hang around with Michigan for any period of time.

East Carolina offense

Last year's ECU quarterback, Holton Ahlers, has departed from the program, and was on the Seattle Seahawks roster and appeared in preseason games before being cut recently. Ahlers spent five years at East Carolina and played a big part in ECU's success in 2022, largely due to his decision making and veteran presence on the field in making the Pirates an efficient offensive team. This year, it will be up to quarterback Mason Garcia to lead the Pirates' offense. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder has seen limited action in a reserve role in the past three seasons with the program and has completed 19-of-38 career passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in that time. On the roster, he is listed as a sophomore due to getting an additional year in 2020 for the covid year, along with redshirting in 2021. Garcia is a strong quarterback who moves well and is solid as a runner. His best trait as a passer is the deep ball, so the Wolverines will have to be on alert for plays down the field, especially with both starting safeties (Rod Moore and Makari Paige) being questionable heading in. One of the main questions for this ECU offense is whether they have capable playmakers surrounding Garcia in the passing game. Most of ECU's top aerial targets from last season are gone, but former Georgia transfer, Jaylen Johnson—who made six starts and caught 26 passes for 340 yards for the Pirates in 2022, is capable of turning into the team's No. 1 receiver. In the offseason, the Pirates brought in Ryan King from Georgia Tech in the transfer portal, who logged 11 games and caught four passes for 38 yards in 2022 for the Yellow Jackets. So, while the receiving corps has had to be totally reworked, there are some veteran players there that the Pirates will be relying on to step up and have increased roles in 2023. At running back, the Pirates lost leading rusher and two-time First-Team All-AAC back Mitchell Keaton, who ran for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. However, ECU does get Rahjai Harris back, who was on his way to turning out a very good season last year before tearing his ACL in the fifth game of the year. In three seasons at East Carolina, he has rushed for 1,445 yards on 360 carries with 13 TDs on the ground in 25 games. The Pirates are expected to somewhat share the load at running back this season, with graduate transfer Gerald Green (Georgia Southern) and returning sophomore Marlon Gunn Jr. also expected to see the field, but Harris specifically will be interesting to watch returning from his injury that took him out of more than half of last season. ECU's offensive line is a veteran group that should be a solid unit for the team this season, but will certainly have its hands full in dealing with the talent and depth of Michigan's front.

East Carolina defense

The ECU defense could very well be the strength of its team this season, but will need to get something out of its pass rush to have success due to the key parts the team had to replace in its secondary. Last season, the Pirates' defense had issues against teams who could throw, and it won't help that they've lost top corner Malik Fleming to Houston. The Pirates have replaced some parts via additions in the transfer portal, but overall the back end is going to be a work in progress. With that being said, the shining star on the ECU defense happens to play in the back end in safety Julius Wood, a versatile player who can come up and make tackles in the run game and drop off to defend the pass as well. He will have to be a leader on the ECU defense for it to be successful, along with getting a pass rush from veterans Chad Stephens and Jeremy Lewis to help out the back end. If they don't, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be on his way to having a field day in getting the ball down field to guys like Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson and Colston Loveland. How much Kirk Campbell, who will be calling the plays this weekend, decides to let McCarthy air it out in week one will be interesting to watch, but some big plays should come available as the game goes unless the Pirates are comfortable with playing a light box all game—which wouldn't have much of a chance in stopping Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan rushing attack.

Prediction