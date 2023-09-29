Michigan football (4-0) hits the road for the first time this season when the Wolverines travel to Lincoln to take on the 2-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let's break down the Huskers, how they match up with Michigan and make a prediction for this one.

Game details

Game: Sat., Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. EST on Fox Spread: MICH -17.5 (as of 9/29) Total: 39.5

Meet 2023 Nebraska

Head coach: Matt Rhule, 1st year with Nebraska, 2-2. 8th year overall with a 49-45 record 2022 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten What to know: Matt Rhule is at the helm in his first year at the program after his largely unsuccessful stint in the NFL after he turned Baylor's program around. Rhule is hoping to right the ship in Lincoln as it's been a long six seasons since the program has had a winning record. Most figured things would eventually work out with Scott Frost, but for whatever reason the Huskers were never able to get it going under him despite having some talented teams. in Rhule's first four games, the team has been competitive, but plagued by turnovers and a largely stagnant offense. Those were primarily the two reasons why the Huskers lost its season opener to Minnesota in Week 1 when Nebraska essentially snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The turnover trend continued the following week against Colorado before Rhule made a QB change before winning its next two against a couple of Group of 5 schools.

Nebraska offense

As mentioned, this is the side of the ball that has plagued Nebraska in during its first four games this season. The major bright spot on offense has been the Husker rushing attack as they average nearly 235 yards per game on the ground on over 5.5 yards per carry. Both Nebraska quarterbacks—Jeff Sims and Heinrich Haarberg are both very mobile and have produced in the run game this year tremendously, with Haarberg now actually being the team's leading rusher on the season after starting a QB the past two games. But now, the concern in the Nebraska run game is who they don't have available in the running back room, as both Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson were both lost to season-ending injuries after getting hurt in the Northern Illinois game. The Huskers hope Anthony Grant—who rushed for 135 yards last week in the team's win against Louisana Tech, along with the quarterbacks, can carry the load running the ball, but it's tough once the running back room starts to get as thin as what Nebraska's is now. And it's especially tough when you are going up against a Michigan defense that ranks 12th in the country in stopping the run and contains players such as Kenneth Grant and Kris Jenkins to help clog the middle. On the flip side, while the running game has been largely a success, the Huskers have possessed almost zero ability to beat teams through the air all season long. In terms of total passing offense, Nebraska ranks tied for 126th in the nation while averaging just 124.5 passing yards per game through the air. Sims' four interceptions in the team's first two games and two lost fumbles—to go along with an ankle injury, played a part in getting him benched for Haarberg. While Haarberg's completion percentage in his two starts has actually been lower than Sims' (51.1% compared to 58.8%), he has not thrown an interception and has thrown for four touchdowns. He also ran all over Louisiana Tech last weekend, but this is a different Michigan defense that will provide challenges the Huskers haven't seen yet this season, and no matter who is playing at the quarterback position, they will have their work cut out for them. Receivers Billy Kempt IV and Alex Bullock have made a few big plays in the passing game for Nebraska so far this season, but expect the Michigan secondary—which is only getting healthier by the week, to be aggressive in their coverages when the Huskers are forced to air it out.

Nebraska defense

The defense has been the overall bright spot for Nebraska through four games, often keeping the team in games when the offense is struggling to move the ball or with turnovers. As a unit, the Huskers rank 23rd in the country in total defense while surrendering just under 300 yards per game as a team. The "blackshirts" have forced four turnovers this year, which probably isn't enough for their liking considering they've given it away nine times for an overall turnover margin of -5, which ranks toward the bottom of college football. But, the defense has been solid, especially for being put in some bad spots with field position while the offense has turned it over at times deep in its own territory. The Huskers are allowing just 18.5 points per game, which ranks in the top 35 in the nation in terms of scoring defense. The unit underwent some turnover, including at linebacker as Ernest Haussman is now with the Wolverines. But they are still very solid at that position, with Luke Reimer being the team's biggest playmaker on defense as he leads the team with sacks on the year with 2.5. In fact, Nebraska has some talent on all three levels of its defense, with defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt—a true freshman, making his presence felt so far on the season with two sacks of his own. In the back end, defensive back Isaac Gifford has been a ball hawk with three passes defended and an interception, so there are multiple players on this defense the Wolverines need to be aware of. In fact, this is statistically the best run defense in the country as the Huskers are allowing just over 46 yards per game to opposing teams on just 1.83 yards per carry. Nebraska is a bit more vulnerable in its passing defense, but still ranks in the top 45 in the nation in pass efficiency defense, which is more than respectable. For Michigan's offense, this game will require a level of patience with the running game and will force J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines' pass catchers to make some plays on third downs to keep drives alive.

Prediction