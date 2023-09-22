Saturday afternoon will feature a pair of undefeated teams as Michigan plays plays host to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Big House. Both the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights are boasting top 20 defenses in college football (Michigan is No. 2 and Rutgers No. 19 in total defense) in a game that is sure to be physical in the trenches. Since Greg Schiano returned to the program for his second stint in 2020, things haven't gone particularly well as he attempts to turn around the program and get it back to where it was from 2005-11, when Rutgers averaged 8 wins per season in Schiano's first stint. Regaining relevance has been more difficult in the Big Ten as opposed to when Rutgers played in the Big East, as the Scarlet Knights are 0-9 against the Big Ten East's "Big 3" (Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State) since Schiano's return, getting outscored by an average of 42-15. However, Rutgers has given Michigan a couple of challenging games in that time frame, once in Piscataway in 2020 when the Wolverines came away with a 48-42 overtime win, then in 2021 when Michigan escaped a 20-13 game in a contest where the Rutgers defense shut Michigan's offense down in the second half. A Schiano coached team will always be ready for a fight, and Michigan needs to expect just that on Saturday afternoon. The question is, will Rutgers' fight and grit be enough to keep up with Michigan? Let's break down the Scarlet Knights, how they match up with the Wolverines and make a prediction.



Game details

Game: Sat., Sept. 23, 12 p.m. EST on BTN Spread: MICH -24 (as of 9/22) Total: 44.5

Meet 2023 Rutgers

Head coach: Greg Schiano, 15th year (2 stints), 148-89 overall record 2022 record: 4-8, 1-8 Big Ten What to know: Rutgers comes into this one with a 3-0 record, but also came out of the gate in 2022 with the same record before going into a complete tailspin in conference play. The Scarlet Knights hope to have a better fate in conference play this season, and while they won't challenge for a conference title, have returned enough pieces and have enough talent—especially on the defensive side of the ball, to have a chance to get back to a bowl game and be competitive overall.

Rutgers offense

The question with Rutgers will almost never be about whether its defense can help them be competitive, but rather if the offense can make enough plays, convert enough first downs and ultimately put enough points on the board to take some pressure off of that top-20 ranked defense. Schiano brough in new offensive coordinator Kirk Cirarrocca to install a more physical attack suited to Rutgers' strength. In that sense, that philosophy has succeeded thus far. Rutgers comes into the game against Michigan as the 20th-ranked rushing offense in the nation and averaging about 211 yards per game on the ground. On a yards per carry basis, the Scarlet Knights have an average of 4.86 (Michigan's is 4.95). Kyle Monangai is the running back to watch for Rutgers, who put on a show last week in the team's win over the Hokies, rushing for 143 yards and three scores. On the season, Monangai is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt and runs behind a fairly experienced offensive line. The Scarlet Knights attempt to keep teams honest in the run game by throwing in some option/zone read plays for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who is the team's second leading rusher and has shown to be capable of making plays with his feet. The Rutgers rushing attack against Michigan's 17th-ranked rushing defense will be the key to this game. There are some injury questions regarding part of Michigan's interior line, but if the Wolverines can shut down the running game, they should be in good shape considering the struggles of the Rutgers passing attack. Wimsatt has completed just over 51% of his passes this season for an average of just 6.1 yards per completion, so look for the Scarlet Knights to get the ball out of his hands quickly when they do drop back to throw. Whether Will Johnson and Rod Moore are back from injury in the Michigan secondary remains to be seen, but either way, the Wolverines will surely dare the Scarlet Knights to try to beat them down the field. Senior JaQuae Jackson will be Rutgers best bet to break a big play in the passing game if the offense is able to get one, as he has five catches for 99 yards so far on the season.



Rutgers defense

The defense was expected to be the clear strength of this Rutgers team heading into the season, and that has played out to be true so far on the field three games in. The Scarlet Knights rank 11th in the nation against the run in allowing just 2.46 yards per rush attempt. Against the pass, Rutgers hasn't been bad, ranking 55th in the nation and allowing just 203 yards per game there, and have also done a nice job in getting to the quarterback with eight sacks so far on the season. Maybe the most important part to the team's success on the defensive side of the ball has been the six takeaways it has generated, with five of those coming via the interception. That means J.J. McCarthy will have to get back to more of the way he was playing in the first two games this season and avoid some of the ill-advised decisions he made against Bowling Green in Week 3. Linebacker Mohamed Toure, who missed last season due to a torn ACL, is back and is one of the impact players on the Scarlet Knights' defense to watch out for. In the back end, safety Flip Dixon, who is a transfer from Minnesota, has acclimated himself nicely and has recorded an interception this season, with the other starting defensive backs— Shaquan Loyal, Max Melton and Robert Longerbeam also having intercepted a pass this season. As much success as Rutgers has had on defense, the weapons Michigan presents on the offensive side of the ball will be unlike anything Rutgers has seen so far this year. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Scarlet Knights can hold up against athletes such as Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson in the passing game and whether they can last a full 60 minutes against a physical Michigan offensive line, especially if the Rutgers offense has trouble staying on the field.

