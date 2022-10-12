You can learn a lot about a game from the spread's movement before it.

No. 5 Michigan football will host No. 10 Penn State, both 6-0, this weekend, and Vegas continues to list the Wolverines as 7-point favorites after opening at 8.5.

At the time of writing, 71% of the money and 57% of the bets are on Penn State, according to The Action Network's interface. While most of the cash is on the road underdog, Michigan is still above a key number (6.5) at 7.

Typically, when you see that much money on one side, the line's movement can signify how Vegas sees the game playing out.

If this line gets down to 6.5, then it's clear that sharp money (AKA pro bettors) projects a less-than-one possession win for U-M, or an outright win for Penn State. We already know pros like the Nittany Lions as touchdown 'dogs or better.

If Vegas sees enough, oddsmakers will push this line more toward Penn State.