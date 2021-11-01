Andrel Anthony earns co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors

Despite a heroic effort in his own right, true freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony's two-touchdown day wasn't enough to get the Michigan football program over the finish line against Michigan State on Saturday.

He did, however, get conference honors for his efforts.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that Anthony was named Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Minnesota running back Mar'Kiese Irving.

Anthony finished his day with six catches, for 153-yards and two touchdowns. Including a 93-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game. In fact, that catch was the first of his collegiate career.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh has acknowledged for weeks that Anthony's moment to see more playing time is coming, it just so happened to come when Anthony was playing in his hometown.

A decision that wasn't necessarily planned.

"I think you know the answer to that," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday when asked whether getting Anthony involved in East Lansing was pre-planned. "We’ve talked about this for weeks. He’s been ascending every single week. More would be added to his playlist and he’s responded each and every time."

The Wolverines return to action on Saturday against Indiana in a primetime title at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.