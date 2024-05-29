As the countdown to kickoff clock recently ticked inside 100 days, excitement surrounding the 2024 college football season is building. Former PAC-12 members Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA will be joining the Big Ten, and former Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma will be joining the SEC.

2024 will also be the first season with the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which will feature CFP quarterfinal matchups on college campuses.

For Michigan, the transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore has begun, and the 38-year-old head coach will look to lead the Wolverines in their defense of the national championship.

Michigan returns just one starter on offense (Colston Loveland) and will need to replace a slew of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Anonymous Big Ten coaches recently weighed in on Michigan's 2024 season in a story published by Athlon Sports on Tuesday.

“The trick for Sherrone [Moore] is to keep the momentum of a national championship culture through all the roster turnover. I think you’ll see a lot of familiar [Jim] Harbaugh practices and ideas this first season, because they’ve got to rebuild before they can put a new signature on the program."

"The defense will lead the way for them; that can help bridge the rebuild on offense. Will [DC] Wink [Martindale] just rip it and blitz? That will be interesting to see."

"They’re basically turning over the entire offense, and they need to find some receiver talent for whoever wins that starting job at QB."

"This is going to be a massive transition even though they kept on the interim from last year. They’ll take a step back, but maybe not as far as you think.”

The bulk of the coaches' remarks were spot-on. Michigan will return just 36 percent of its production from 2023, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. How the Wolverines respond to losing big-impact players like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil and others will be the biggest story for the defending national champions heading into 2024.