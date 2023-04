Damani Dent suffered a season ending injury last offseason that kept him off the field for his freshman season. His rehab was going well, and he contributed in spring practices, but now Dent has entered his name in the transfer portal.



Dent was a 3 star prospect out of Jacksonville, FL. He joins AJ Henning, Nikhai Hill-Green, and RJ Moten as Michigan players entering the portal since the spring window began.