AP Poll: Michigan finishes 3rd, highest since 1997

Michigan finished 3rd in the final AP Poll of the season, its highest ranking in the final poll since 1997.

In the final poll of the college football season, the top four included all the College Football Playoff qualifiers in a new order.

The Wolverines ranked behind No. 1 Georgia, who downed U-M in the College Football Playoff semifinal and rallied to defeat No. 2 Alabama in the National Championship. Cincinnati lost to the Tide in the semifinal and remained fourth in the final poll.

Michigan finished the year with two wins over AP Top 25 teams, including Rose Bowl Champion No. 6 Ohio State and No. 23 Iowa. Its two losses on the season came against the national champions, No. 1 Georgia, and the Peach Bowl Champions, No. 9 Michigan State.

Elsewhere around the country, Baylor had its highest AP Poll finish in school history at No. 5. Oklahoma State finished seventh in the poll, its highest finish since 2011. Louisiana finished No. 16, one spot ahead of Houston and a spot lower than it finished in 2020.

The Big Ten was visible at the top of the poll. It had three top-ten teams in No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Ohio State, and No. 7 Michigan State. The only other Big Ten team ranked was Iowa, who finished 23rd. Wisconsin finished just outside the list at No. 27.

Michigan's 2022 schedule doesn't include a non-conference team ranked in the final poll. However, it will play Iowa, Michigan State, and Ohio State.