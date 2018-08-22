AP Projects Michigan Football To Win Big Ten, Patterson A Heisman Finalist
Associated Press is High on the Wolverines
The Associated Press predicted the winners of all of college football's conferences today, and it had Michigan winning the Big Ten, noting that "Jim Harbaugh will finally quiet his critics."
The outlet projected the Wolverines to beat Wisconsin in the league title game, and get the No. 2 seed in the Orange Bowl of the College Football Playoff, where they would face Clemson.
However, it has Michigan's road ending there, projecting the Tigers to knock off U-M, and then Alabama in the National Championship game.
The AP's praise for Michigan didn't stop there though.
It also tabbed junior quarterback Shea Patterson to finish fourth in Heisman trophy voting, behind Oregon junior quarterback Justin Herbert, Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor and West Virginia fifth-year senior quarterback Will Grier, respectively.
Our take: Not many outlets are picking Michigan to win the Big Ten this year, and that's perfectly fine when considering how difficult its schedule is.
However, if Ohio State — the popular pick — slips up, then the door is wide open for the Wolverines to win the league.
Projecting Patterson to finish fourth in Heisman voting, on the other hand, is certainly going further out on a limb.
Most publications seem to think he is the third-best quarterback in the Big Ten alone (behind Penn State fifth-year senior Trace McSorley and Michigan State redshirt junior Brian Lewerke), and nowhere near Heisman talk.
However, the junior at least has the potential to vault himself into Heisman consideration, if he has the kind of year many think he's capable of.
If he carries the Wolverines to the Playoff — like the AP is expecting him to — then he will more than likely be in the thick of it for the award.
Gary and Bush Named First-Team All-Americans by The Athletic
Both junior linebacker Devin Bush and junior defensive end Rashan Gary landed on The Athletic's first-team All-American list, to perhaps no one's surprise.
Here is what the publication said about Gary: "He is both a preseason first-team All-American and the headliner on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List," they wrote. "The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2016 is one of college football’s most impressive all-around athletes and one of the best players, too. He had 12 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Expect his numbers to rise before he heads to the NFL."
Here was their reasoning on Bush: "He stepped up as a breakout player in what was a young Wolverines defense a year ago. Now, he’s one of several star veterans for coordinator Don Brown to deploy. A 5-foot-11, 233-pound junior, Bush had 102 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in the middle of the Michigan defense."
Our take: Both of these are solid choices.
However, it's a bit surprising that fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior viper Khaleke Hudson, and junior cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long were nowhere to be found on either the first or second-team All-American list.
All of the aforementioned players are some of the best in the country at their respective positions, and deserve to be recognized for it.
