The Associated Press predicted the winners of all of college football's conferences today, and it had Michigan winning the Big Ten, noting that "Jim Harbaugh will finally quiet his critics."

The outlet projected the Wolverines to beat Wisconsin in the league title game, and get the No. 2 seed in the Orange Bowl of the College Football Playoff, where they would face Clemson.

However, it has Michigan's road ending there, projecting the Tigers to knock off U-M, and then Alabama in the National Championship game.

The AP's praise for Michigan didn't stop there though.

It also tabbed junior quarterback Shea Patterson to finish fourth in Heisman trophy voting, behind Oregon junior quarterback Justin Herbert, Wisconsin sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor and West Virginia fifth-year senior quarterback Will Grier, respectively.

Our take: Not many outlets are picking Michigan to win the Big Ten this year, and that's perfectly fine when considering how difficult its schedule is.

However, if Ohio State — the popular pick — slips up, then the door is wide open for the Wolverines to win the league.

Projecting Patterson to finish fourth in Heisman voting, on the other hand, is certainly going further out on a limb.

Most publications seem to think he is the third-best quarterback in the Big Ten alone (behind Penn State fifth-year senior Trace McSorley and Michigan State redshirt junior Brian Lewerke), and nowhere near Heisman talk.

However, the junior at least has the potential to vault himself into Heisman consideration, if he has the kind of year many think he's capable of.

If he carries the Wolverines to the Playoff — like the AP is expecting him to — then he will more than likely be in the thick of it for the award.