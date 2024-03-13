At Michigan's preseason media day in October, incoming Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua offered up his thoughts on the Wolverines' upcoming season. The Wolverines were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason poll, and there was a growing number of doubters surrounding Michigan after it missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years the previous season.

"We're still gonna have to show up, and the other team's gonna have to show up," Nkamhoua said. "Whoever we play is gonna have to step on that court and play 40 minutes and beat us. ... They're gonna have to see us on the court for 40 minutes."

"I'm here to hoop. If anybody feels like I'm not highly enough ranked, then they can come on the court and prove to me that they're supposed to be ranked higher than me, us. Me individually, or my team. ... You're gonna have to prove to me that you're better than us. You can put us at last team in the Big Ten. Every single team that was put above us is gonna have to walk in here or see us walk in there and beat us."

Five months later, Michigan is the last-place team in the Big Ten, and every team in the conference (with the exception of Wisconsin) did beat the Wolverines this season.

The 2023-24 season has been a train wreck of a year for the Wolverines, and it's become one of the worst overall seasons in program history. This year's team broke a record for the most losses by any team in program history (23), and it won the fewest number of conference games since the 1966-67 season.

Arguably the three most important people in the locker room — Juwan Howard, Olivier Nkamhoua and Dug McDaniel — have all missed time at one point or another this season. And as the season went on, the product that trotted out on the court got increasingly lifeless.

With just one guaranteed game left in the team's season in Wednesday night's Big Ten Tournament opener against Penn State, the brutal, excruciatingly painful season is soon to end. The Wolverines won't win the Big Ten Tournament. They would need to win five games in five days to do so, and they haven't won five games in the last four months.

Michigan's season is almost certain to end on Wednesday night, and if it happens to pull off a miracle against Penn State, it will lose to Indiana the following night.

So with the offseason quickly approaching, where does Michigan go from here?

It starts with an inevitable conversation that will have to take place between Warde Manuel and Howard. For the purposes of this column, I'll not debate whether Howard should or should not be back.

Manuel will have a decision to make, and until we hear otherwise, I'll operate under the impression that Howard will be back for the 2024-25 season. It will obviously be a decision that will drastically affect the program heading into next season, but we'll continue to assume that Howard will be back.

With Nkamhoua, Tray Jackson and Jaelin Llewellyn all out of eligibility, Howard's first order of business will be to hold onto his key players. Nimari Burnett still has another year of eligibility if he chooses to use it, while Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr. will only be entering their junior seasons.

In a college athletics era that has seen the transfer portal and NIL explode, Howard will need to give his best pitch to McDaniel and Reed Jr. as to why they should stay in Ann Arbor and be part of the potential turnaround of the program.

I don't think Howard will be particularly successful in retaining McDaniel and Reed Jr., but that will become known for sure in the coming days and weeks.

The next task for Howard is to start (or continue) looking through the transfer portal. Losing a starter in Nkamhoua and two bench players in Jackson and Llewellyn is a sizable hit, but if either or both of McDaniel and Reed Jr. depart, the roster immediately looks as bleak as it's looked in decades. Do your due diligence in the portal and get some studs to Ann Arbor.

Michigan will benefit from brand recognition and the university's merit in this regard, but it'll be tough for Howard to bring talented players into a program that just missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Presenting the younger, more inexperienced players with a plan to get them developed and get them on the floor is another task Howard will have this offseason. One of the many criticisms of Howard and the staff this season was that they didn't get players like George Washington III and Youssef Khayat on the floor enough. Will Tschetter might even fit in that category, too, although he's a more experienced guy.

Khayat has essentially wasted two years of college eligibility sitting on the bench, and he would need to be presented with a path to the floor if he wanted to stick around. Washington III, on the other hand, could be the team's starting point guard for the foreseeable future if McDaniel departs, but even then, he'll be competing against freshmen Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks.

At the end of the day, Howard has a laundry list of things to fix this offseason, and he's not exactly in a position to be successful in fixing those things. At this point, it will take a miracle for Howard to win back over the aloof fanbase.

Next year's team — whether Howard is the coach or not — is shaping up to be one filled with a boatload of transfers yet again, which will make it hard for fans to become once again invested.

Michigan basketball is in the darkest place it's been in a long, long time. It'll take either a new head coach or a Lazarus-like revival to Howard's career to fix this mess.