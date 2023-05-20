One of the returning players will win the starting center job

Sell. I am fully on the Drake Nugent bandwagon and I fully expect him to come in during fall camp and win the starting job. Now, I don't think it'll be a breeze for him, he is going to have serious competition as both Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson were able to get a full spring's worth of reps with Nugent sitting out. Both players impressed the coaching staff. However, considering Nugent's starting experience, I give him the edge to be the starter. Like the rest of the offensive line, depth is in a really good spot.

Donovan Edwards will have more total yards than Blake Corum

Buy. I buy this because I believe that Donovan Edwards is a more dynamic athlete in the passing game than Corum, which gives him a leg up with opportunities this season. Don't get me wrong, Corum is very capable in his own right. He's a strong runner and capable receiver out of the backfield, Edwards gives you a different dimension when it comes to a downfield threat. This fact alone makes me believe that Edwards will squeak by Corum in total yardage. The Wolverines have an embarrassment of riches in the backfield.

J.J. McCarthy will break Michigan's single-season passing record by Week 10

Sell. We've discussed this so much in recent weeks, discussing J.J. McCarthy and Michigan's passing records is assuming an awful lot when it comes to the style of offense Michigan runs. While I do think there is a chance this season to reinvigorate the passing attack, the Wolverines are not simply going to ignore its core principles by establishing the run and the line of scrimmage. While there is always a situation where it could happen a few weeks after week 10, I'm at the point where I will believe it when I see it when it comes to the passing attack. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Ben Herbert is the single-most important person in Michigan's football program

Buy. I think this is an excellent statement provided to us because I don't think it could be more true. Ben Herbert has been so crucial to the Wolverines' success from a strength and conditioning standpoint. The Wolverines have quickly gone from being bullied by the better teams in the country to being the bullies and a lot of that has to do with Herbert and his staff. The players love him, the coaches love and even recruits are discussing how much they appreciate Herbert and the different areas that his program provides to the players. Keeping him around the program for as long as possible is a major priority for Jim Harbaugh, who doesn't need me to say that for him to know that fact.

Michigan football's 2024 recruiting class will finish in the top 3 nationally.