As we progress into the doldrums of the offseason, it's always fun to hypothesize about the upcoming season and the expectations for the current Michigan football program. With the program sitting at the pinnacle this offseason, expectations are undoubtedly high for the Wolverines. In this weekly feature, we have asked the M&BR community inside The Den to give us their hot takes for the upcoming season. With those takes, we are either going to buy or sell with an explanation of why. Let's get started.

JJ McCarthy will throw for 3,750 yards or more

Sell. I don't believe J.J. McCarthy will get close to 4,000 passing yards this season but I do buy him getting close to the 3,000-yard number. I see his production increasing this season as his confidence and comfort with the offense grow, you're asking Michigan to go against its principles of being a pass-heavy offense, especially with the duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards returning. Both of those players give me pause that McCarthy will have significant passing numbers (which is not to say he won't have a good season) this season as the Wolverines won't ever stray too far from its core values of establishing the run.

Donovan Edwards will rush for 1000 yards AND catch at least 500 yards

Buy. I think what separates Donovan Edwards from Blake Corum is his dynamic pass-catching abilities. While I do think Corum is effective in catching out of the backfield, you can do more downfield passing with Edwards, which makes me buy that he will have a big season both rushing and catching the ball. That dynamic athletic ability also makes me believe that Edwards will be a higher draft selection than Corum, too. This isn't a diss on Corum answer as I think he's everything you're looking for from a traditional running back. I just think Edwards can give you a little more in this current U-M offense without having to change too much.

This season will have the most prolific offense in Michigan history

Buy. I know this goes against what I said about J.J. McCarthy's passing numbers above but I do think what the Wolverines will do this season in both passing and rushing numbers will be one for the record books. Perhaps McCarthy doesn't get to 3,750 yards but it doesn't mean he can't revolutionize the passing game a bit. Say he throws for 25+ touchdowns, and Edwards and Corum combine for 2,000+ yards and 20+ touchdowns, I think that's a fairly prolific offense without having to rewrite every single-season record in the record book. I don't think 'prolific' and 'setting records' are mutually exclusive. Especially considering U-M has had a fairly bland (and effective in its own right) passing game in recent memory.

The defense will feature a player with double-digit sacks

Sell. I am selling just because there is going to be so much shuffling from the interior and the edges that I don't think anyone is going to get to that double-digit number. This is not to say the pass rush won't be effective. Let's say Kris Jenkins ends the season with nine sacks and Derrick Moore ends the season with seven, that's still a very good season for both players. Couple the number of sacks with plays in big moments, that will define a good season, too. The defense is going to be very good this season, there's no doubt about it. However, I don't think there is going to be a guy with double-digit sacks, and that's OK.

Will our TE's combine for 10 TDs?

Buy. I think a lot of people are sleeping on what A.J. Barner brings to the Michigan offense. While he's not going to burn you downfield as Colston Loveland can, he's an efficient intermediate pass guy and a legitimate red-zone threat. While Loveland and Barner will receive the headlines, the Wolverines still have guys like Matthew Hibner, Marlin Klein and Max Bredeson who could vulture touchdowns too. I don't think asking that group to combine for 10 touchdowns is too much to ask. Loveland could realistically have 10 touchdowns for himself this season alone.

Will Blake Corum make it to the Heisman ceremony?