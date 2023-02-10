We at Maize & Blue Review love to get our community involved in the content we make, which is why we went straight to the source to get their opinions on the 2023 football program and to find a pulse on where the fanbases interests lie. On our premium message board, we asked the following question: Who are your breakout candidates for U-M in 2023? READ: Way-too-early breakout candidates for Michigan football in 2023 Below are five names that were brought up the most by our subscribers.

1. Wide receiver Tyler Morris

As we put Darrius Clemons in our breakout candidate piece, it was met with a lot of feedback to not forget about Tyler Morris, either. This is a strong choice for numerous reasons. He actually ended up playing more football for the program last season than Clemons did and he made a handful of big grabs late in the season. The offensive coaching staff loves Morris' game and what he brings to the team. One of the major compliments he receives is his ability to make the tough catch and be dependable, rarely dropping balls. Morris' path to playing time opens up with Ronnie Bell and Andrel Anthony's departure. However, with the way the Wolverines approach the passing game, will there be enough passes handed out for a receiver to have a 'break out' type of year? If the offense can be what it looked like towards the end of the year, with a healthy Blake Corum of course, the passing game will have its fair share of opportunities to air it out.



2. Defensive lineman Mason Graham

While some could argue that Mason Graham already 'broke out' as a true freshman, Graham is entering a year where all eyes are going to be on him in the middle with Mazi Smith departing the program. Can Graham be just as effective with teams keying in on him with double and triple teams? An interesting breakout candidate, no doubt. An outside-the-box selection. Finishing the 2023 season with 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, there is plenty of room for growth for Graham in year two in a lauded strength and conditioning program. With his style of play, he should only get better in time. With swim moves and ways of fooling defenders as if he's been around college football for years, his promising freshman campaign should be a building block toward an even bigger sophomore campaign. The real question though, can he handle being "the guy"?

3. Wide receiver/Defensive back Amorion Walker

Amorion Walker is another interesting name as a breakout candidate because, realistically, this breakout could happen on either side of the ball, as a wide receiver or defensive back, this season—or both if the Wolverines are fortunate enough to have that happen. Calls from our subscribers have been to try him out at corner and see how he develops. Path to playing time is likely easier at defensive back at the moment because the depth chart behind Will Johnson is barely written in pencil let alone figured out heading into spring. Playing on both sides of the ball last season, Walker wasn't afforded much of an opportunity to showcase his talent. Perhaps 2023 is a different story where the chances for him to showcase his talents should be much higher as a sophomore.

4. Defensive linemen Derrick Moore AND Braiden McGregor

Going with a wildcard selection with two names in one. Instead of taking two spots on the list, why not compare both Derrick Moore and Braiden McGregor as both players should be the beneficiaries of an increased role with departures at the defensive end position? With Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie no longer with the program, the Wolverines lose a good amount of production from the edge, particularly from Morris. The question heading into 2022 was surrounding who was going to replace Aidan Hutchinson. Those questions were answered rather quickly. With the Wolverines needing to replace some production, both Moore and McGregor could step in and assume that role. Both are entering the 2023 campaign in different positions, with Moore entering his sophomore season looking for an expanded role after seeing his playing time increase toward the end of the season. While his numbers won't jump off the page, he has the talent to make the leap in his second year. In terms of McGregor, he's a guy that has battled through injury and been skipped over on the depth chart for a good part of his career in Ann Arbor. Finally seeing his breakthrough in 2022, there's no reason that ascension couldn't continue into the 2023 season. With the way that Mike Elston has a knack of development, McGregor could see his numbers significantly increase next season.

5. Wide receiver Roman Wilson