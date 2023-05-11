Ask Twitter: Buying or selling your Michigan Football hot takes
As we progress into the doldrums of the offseason, it's always fun to hypothesize about the upcoming season and the expectations for the current Michigan football program.
With the program sitting at the pinnacle this offseason, expectations are undoubtedly high for the Wolverines.
In this weekly feature, we have asked our Twitter following to give us their hot takes for the upcoming season. With those takes, we are either going to buy or sell those takes with an explanation of why.
Let's get started.
Sell.
I am selling this take because I believe someone is going to emerge as a reliable pass catcher for J.J. McCarthy this season. Whether it's Colston Loveland expanding his role, A.J. Barner becoming a safety net, or someone at receiver emerging, I think McCarthy will have someone he can trust in the passing game. While I do buy that he will spread out his throws and not rely on one guy, there are too many intriguing options to suggest that he won't have a 'guy' he will go to on any given down.
Sell.
It feels like we discuss Michigan's single-season passing records every year, with each year feeling like it's going to be the year where the pass game dominates. While this isn't to say that McCarthy will have a bad year or there isn't one record he might break, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards still exist and will get touches of their own. The more things change, the more things stay the same for the Wolverines who will continue to rely on the running game for success. And, heck, if it's not broken, don't fix it.
Buy.
I buy this because Tyler Morris showed flashes of being a solid possession receiver for the Wolverines last season. I think that continues into this year with Morris having an opportunity for an expanded role. He's not going to burn you like a Roman Wilson will but he runs crisp routes and has shown the ability to give you a catch when you need it the most. Whether it's short-yardage or intermediate passes, Morris could be the guy McCarthy looks to in those situations, which lends me to believe that he will lead the team in receptions in an offense with plenty of options to choose from.
Buy.
I assuming this question is in regards to all-purpose yards including receiving, so I am going to buy that option. While Blake Corum is a very capable receiver out of the backfield, Donovan Edwards' athleticism allows him to be a little more dynamic when it comes to downfield passing options, which makes me think he will lead the running back group in yardage this season. Don't get me wrong, Corum will get his and will undoubtedly be the workhorse for the offense but if what Sherrone Moore says about being more creative with the duo is true, you're opening yourself up for Edwards to make bigger plays with his abilities alone. It should be a very exciting season in that regard.
Buy.
Peyton O'Leary is an interesting piece to the wide receiver group this season. Everything he has done this spring lends itself to the thought that he will see an expanded role this season. You never count out a hungry player, which makes me think that he will find his way to leading the team in receiving yards in a few games this season. Perhaps this is us buying too much into a spring game performance but the proof is there, he has shown he is capable of playing the position and has athleticism you can't coach.
Sell.
The only reason I sell this take is that I don't think he will see enough passes thrown his way to get five interceptions this season, which would make me buy the second half of the statement saying that he will be one of the best defensive backs in recent memory for Michigan. I do think he will get his own, you simply can't go a whole season not having a single pass thrown your way. Being the clear number-one guy means you'll get the best receiver, so you're bound to see action. I do think he is quickly evolving into a high first-round draft pick.
Buy.
The NCAA investigation seemingly halted progress for Jim Harbaugh's new contract but I am of the belief that it will get done sooner rather than later. With this new deal done, I think it will eliminate the threat of the NFL once and for all. I think people saw how his flirtation with the Vikings damaged progress in recruiting after a successful season. The latest round of NFL talk turned out to be just that, talk. He shot down rumors numerous times and now the program is reaping the rewards of the run the program has been on. I don't see Harbaugh wanting to jump ship with things going in the direction they are.
Sell.
I think it's asking a lot for Michigan to win every game by double-digits this season, especially asking them to win in a semi-final that has proven to be the latest thorn in the program's side. I do think Michigan goes 13-0 this season. However, I do see some blips on the radar during the season. Penn State at PSU is never an easy venture, heading to Maryland the week before Ohio State could be a difficult one as well. I do think the Wolverines win both of those games but it could be a scenario where they win by nine, just outside the criteria. I predict a close Ohio State win, too.
